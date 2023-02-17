By court order, Sijín of the Casanare Police captured Marcelo Jans Valencia Lozano in Yopal, for the crime of aggravated domestic violence.

The 23-year-old subject is being investigated for physical and verbal injuries and assaults caused to his own mother, who was given legal medical disability, determined by Legal Medicine as: imminent risk of death.

The Police confirmed that this subject is linked to the investigation for several robberies committed in the city of Yopal, where he has used a firearm to threaten his victims and steal their belongings.

Criminal record of Marcelo Jans

According to the authorities, Valencia Lozano, presents notes for various crimes: three active investigations for aggravated and qualified theft, in events recorded in the years 2019, 2020 and 2021. A process for personal injuries in the year 2020 and two active investigations for domestic violence, years 2019 and 2022.

In addition, it presents a current conviction of 08 months in prison and disqualification from the exercise of rights and public functions by the second municipal criminal court for the crime of attempted theft.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

