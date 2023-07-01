Captured ‘Leo’ after the theft of a cell phone in Neiva

In the Sevilla neighborhood of the Huilense capital, a man was arrested with the help of the community.

The Neiva Police achieved an important arrest thanks to the valuable collaboration of the community. In a timely action, agents from quadrant 09, belonging to the CAI Leesburg, caught red-handed an individual known as “Leo”, who had allegedly committed theft of a cell phone.

The arrest took place on Calle 23 with Carrera 7 in the Sevilla neighborhood, where citizen collaboration was essential to find the whereabouts of the 38-year-old subject, identified as “Leon.” At the time of his capture, the cell phone that was presumed stolen was seized.

The individual was placed at the disposal of the competent authorities, who will determine his legal situation. It will be a control and guarantees judge who decides on the corresponding legal actions for the crime of theft.

Colonel Domingo Alfredo López Dales, commander of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, highlighted the importance of citizen collaboration in the fight against crime. He invited citizens to denounce these criminal actors who disturb our coexistence and security, providing information through the 123 emergency line or contacting the nearest quadrant patrol.

caguan

In another event presented in the town of El Caguan, informed officers attached to the Police Substation through prevention activities on public roads on Calle 4 with Carrera 1 in the Santa Lucia neighborhood, managed to capture “Daryi”, an 18-year-old girl. age.

This woman was carrying a bag, where 24 doses of marijuana were found and ready to sell.

The captured was left at the disposal of the competent authority for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying narcotics, where a guarantee control judge will define the judicial situation.

