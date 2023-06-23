Captured “Los Primos”, renowned jíbaros from Yopal and Orocué

Authorities issued six arrest warrants after raids in the Los Angeles, Nuevo Habitad 1 and La Resistencia human settlement neighborhoods in the city of Yopal and in the Bello Horizonte neighborhood in Orocué.

Those captured, among which are 4 men and two women, alleged members of the criminal group “Los Primos”, will have to answer for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime and trafficking, manufacturing or possession of narcotics; since according to the authorities they were engaged in the sale and commercialization of narcotics.

In the raids, a firearm, cartridges, cash, 135 grams of Cocaine Hydrochloride, 240 grams of bazuco, 3,680 grams of Marijuana, elements for their dosage and 6 cell phones and two motorcycles were seized with which the Apparently they communicated and moved to delivery points.

The defendants present 31 entries in the Accusatory Oral Penal System – SPOA, for the crimes of Conspiracy to Crime, drug trafficking, Qualified Theft, Possession and Trafficking of firearms.

Source: Source: news – HOLA Casanare

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

