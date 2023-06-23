Home » Captured “Los Primos”, renowned jíbaros from Yopal and Orocué
News

Captured “Los Primos”, renowned jíbaros from Yopal and Orocué

by admin
Captured “Los Primos”, renowned jíbaros from Yopal and Orocué

Authorities issued six arrest warrants after raids in the Los Angeles, Nuevo Habitad 1 and La Resistencia human settlement neighborhoods in the city of Yopal and in the Bello Horizonte neighborhood in Orocué.

Those captured, among which are 4 men and two women, alleged members of the criminal group “Los Primos”, will have to answer for the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime and trafficking, manufacturing or possession of narcotics; since according to the authorities they were engaged in the sale and commercialization of narcotics.

In the raids, a firearm, cartridges, cash, 135 grams of Cocaine Hydrochloride, 240 grams of bazuco, 3,680 grams of Marijuana, elements for their dosage and 6 cell phones and two motorcycles were seized with which the Apparently they communicated and moved to delivery points.

The defendants present 31 entries in the Accusatory Oral Penal System – SPOA, for the crimes of Conspiracy to Crime, drug trafficking, Qualified Theft, Possession and Trafficking of firearms.

Source: Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Summer in prison - Giuseppe Rizzo

You may also like

Colombia will host the 2024 Women’s Under-20 World...

Pernod Ricard to Enter Into an Agreement in...

The Ministry of Labor delivered toolkits to graduates...

They capture ‘Batman’ for bazooka trafficking in Neiva

Energie Ried will lower the electricity price by...

Karachi: A 6-year-old boy drowned in a water...

Petro raised “changing debt for climate action” in...

Canopy Growth: Another debacle…

Supreme Court cannot run at the will of...

Edict Mauro Eli Andrade Murillo

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy