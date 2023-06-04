Captured man in El Agrado for homicide

This subject would be one of those responsible for taking the life of a man with a knife in the month of February in the pink zone of the municipality of La Plata.

In registration plans and request for background information that the quadrant patrol carried out yesterday in the commercial area of ​​the municipality of Agrado, a 20-year-old man was captured by court order, which is required by the 30th Sectional Prosecutor’s Office de La Plata Huila for the crime of aggravated homicide.

According to the judicial process carried out by the prosecuting entity in coordination with the judicial police, this subject would be the alleged person responsible for taking the life of a 27-year-old man (professional soldier), on February 17 at night in the municipality of La Plata, when on the outskirts of a liquor store, located in the pink zone, he was wounded with a knife and was attacked from behind.

It may interest you: Members of dissidents were captured

According to Colonel Gustavo Camargo, the alleged murderer apparently fled from La Plata to take refuge in El Agrado and thus avoid his capture. But thanks to this important work carried out by our quadrant patrols to verify background checks in places with the greatest influx of people, they manage to make this subject available to the competent authorities, for the clarification of this fact of blood which would be related to the ingestion of alcohol and intolerance.

At the moment, the hearing to legalize the capture, imputation of charges and request for an insurance measure is being held, pending the definition of his judicial situation.