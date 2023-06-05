Captured man with about 5 thousand 5.56 caliber cartridges in Neiva

The Neiva Metropolitan Police managed to capture in flagrante an individual who was transporting illegal ammunition in his vehicle.

The operation was carried out by the agents of the Transit and Transportation Section, who carried out registration and control plans on the road that connects Neiva with the municipality of Castilla. During the proceedings, Roberto Carlos Pérez Quiroz, 30 years old and a native of the municipality of San Pedro, department of Sucre, was detained.

The captured man was traveling in a Suzuki brand vehicle, in which approximately 5,000 5.56 caliber cartridges were found, illegal ammunition intended for rifle-type firearms. Both the ammunition and the vehicle were made available to the competent authorities.

It may interest you: Two homicides at dawn on Sunday in Neiva

Roberto Carlos was presented before a guarantee control judge, who determined his deprivation of liberty in a prison for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing and illegal possession of firearms.

operatives

As a result of the preventive and operational plans over the weekend in Neiva, authorities managed to capture 9 people for the following crimes, as follows:

02 for trafficking, manufacturing or carrying narcotics.

02 for illegal possession of firearms or ammunition.

02 imitation or simulation of food, products or substances.

01 for falsehood in a public document.

01 per reception.

01 for abusive carnal access.

Also over the weekend, a total of 2,564 calls received a total of 2,564 calls to the Police emergency line 123, of which the following stand out: 226 due to a fight, 122 due to disturbances of peace and 38 due to the presence of suspicious persons.

Pursuant to the National Code of Citizen Security and Coexistence, a total of 28 subpoena orders were imposed for behaviors contrary to coexistence, mainly related to the possession of short-edged weapons, fights, and consumption of narcotic drugs in prohibited places.