The authorities in Pereira, Risaralda, confirmed the capture of two foreign citizens belonging to the gang ‘Los Rolex’, which is dedicated to stealing high-end watches. The detainees had shot a man minutes before to steal his watch in the Circunvalar sector.

According to Colonel Javier Raúl Gallego, commander of the Pereira Metropolitan Police, the members of this gang are dedicated to marking their victims in shopping centers, airports or exclusive places to later follow them and steal their watches.

On this occasion, the two captured followed the man who was shot from the Matecaña International Airport to the city’s bus terminal.

“The man arrives at the Transport Terminal, gets out of the taxi and is immediately intimidated by one of these subjects, after following him up and without saying a word in a cold, cruel way. This delinquent impacted the victim on several occasions, after she refused to give him the watch”, assured Colonel Gallego.

The two citizens were captured when they were traveling in a vehicle in which the authorities found a cove with two traumatic weapons inside.

Other acts of violence in Pereira

These facts remind us of what happened in September 2022, when three subjects entered the wake room of a downtown cemetery to steal a Rolex watch from one of the people who were inside the compound.

As the funeral was for a well-known political leader of the region, different personalities from Pereira were in that place, including its mayor, Carlos Maya, who assured that at first he thought that the event was an attack on one of the attendees. .

They murdered a journalist from the Superintendency of Industry and Commerce for stealing a cell phone

On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, the crime occurred that has dismayed not only the Flanders community but all of Colombia.

Marcos Felipe Zamudio, a journalist who worked in the communications office of the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce, was assassinated during a business trip.

According to the details that are known so far, Zamudio arrived in that Tolima municipality through the National Consumer Protection Network. The objective of the trip was to provide care to citizens within the framework of the protection of their rights as consumers.

The journalist would be in Flanders all week advising the citizens of that municipality. However, crime cut short those plans and ended Zamudio’s life.

On the night of January 31, the journalist from the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce went out to do an errand. Walking through the streets of the Obrero neighborhood, he was intercepted by several subjects, one of them was riding a bicycle, according to some witnesses to the event.

Apparently the social communicator had his high-end cell phone in hand when he was surprised by the criminals. The men took his phone but also, in the middle of the robbery, one of them stabbed him in the neck.

Marcos Felipe Zamudio collapsed and ended up lying on the ground. The community reacted and transferred him to the Dumian Clinic in Girardot, Cundinamarca. In that care center he died minutes later due to the seriousness of his injuries.

The Flanders community rejected this act of violence that ended the life of the journalist. In addition, they asked the authorities to take strict measures to deal with the wave of insecurity that the municipality is experiencing. with Infobae

