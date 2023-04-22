Captured one of the most wanted and dangerous in Santander

In the municipality of Paz de Ariporo, Casanare, during a special operation by the Army and the National Police, they captured one of the most wanted criminals in Santander, identified as an alias of ‘Simacotica’, required by an Interpol blue circular.

According to what the authorities reported, the captured man allegedly belonged to the ELN armed group, in support of the criminal structure of Adonai Ardila Pinilla. In addition, he was present in the rural area of ​​the department of Santander, specifically in the municipalities of Chima, Contratación, Chima, Siimacota, Hato and Galán; and he was doing construction work in another department to evade the authorities.

In this way, the commander of the Police in Santander, Yurian Romero, pointed out that “this man is also the alleged main financial leader of the organized crime group ‘Los Yariguíes’ and had an arrest warrant for the crimes of extortion, manufacture, trafficking and possession of firearms and conspiracy to commit an aggravated crime”.

Alias ​​Simacotica was left at the disposal of the competent judicial authority and with his capture this criminal gang would be dismantled, since other captures of other of its members would have already been made in previous months.

For his part, Colonel Daniel Guevara, Chief of Staff of the Army’s Fifth Brigade, confirmed that with this result: “it contributes to the tranquility of the region, since this type of structure threatens the integrity, the life and safety of the inhabitants of the Comunera Province and demonstrates the articulated work carried out by the authorities to reach the most remote regions in order to locate and neutralize the actions of those who commit crimes in the region”.

“The National Army maintains its institutional commitment to defend sovereignty and continue acting forcefully in compliance with the Ayacucho Plan, to provide safe territories for all Colombians,” concluded Colonel Guevara.

It is worth mentioning that, in the Bucaramanga metropolitan area, the authorities captured a 22-year-old subject known by the alias La Rata, requested for the crime of aggravated homicide and illegal possession of firearms.

At the El Dorado International Airport, located in Bogotá, the authorities captured César Baudilio Escalante Lizarazo, known as El Calvo, the last tentacle of a criminal organization called Los Pulpos, when he was trying to catch a flight to Spain.

The Anti-Narcotics Directorate, in joint work with the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation and the Anti-Drug Agency (DEA), managed to capture who would be a dangerous drug trafficker who intended to flee to Europe.

According to information from the Police, during the last year Escalante Lizarazo was in charge of managing several laboratories for the production of cocaine hydrochloride in Norte de Santander, destined for La Guajira and later on for Central America and the United States.

Colonel Edgar Cárdenas, director of the Anti-Narcotics Police explained that: “from the hidden laboratories in the rural area of ​​Catatumbo, this organization took out the drugs through truck-type vehicles, with adjustments to the bodywork forming coves, so as not to be detected by the police. authorities”.

“From there, they transferred the stash to Bahía Honda, in upper Guajira. Through Go fast type boats with a fishing front, they transported the narcotic to the island of Santa Lucía (The Antilles), the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and the United States, where it was distributed and marketed,” added Colonel Cárdenas.

In this way, it was learned that alias El Calvo, is accused of sending at least four tons of cocaine to the United States, for which he must answer before the court of the District of Puerto Rico for the crime of illicit drug trafficking. with Infobae

