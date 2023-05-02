Captured subject accused of forced displacement of two teachers in Tame – news

In Arauca, the Partido de la U elected the new departmental Directorate on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
The presidency will be led by the former candidate for mayor of Arauca, Nasser Cruz Matus, as Vice President the businessman and rancher José Santos Ruíz was elected, General Secretary Sthepanie Florián and former councilor Danny Millán as treasurer.
Industry: political
Deputy José Lorenzo Camacho-Arauquita
Councilor Ramón Andrés Escalante Rico-Arauca
Former Councilman Danny Millán-Tame
Former Councilor Fernando Serrano – Saravena
Former Deputy César Prada – Fortul
Industry: women
Councilwoman Gladys Hernández – Arauquita
Sector: councilors
Libya Garcia – Arauca
Sector: Youth
Sthepanie Florián – Arauquita
Duvan Benitez – Arauquita
Industry: ethnic groups
Jose de Los Santos Yance-Arauca
Industry: workers
Amanda Romero-Arauca
Sector: LGTBIQ+
Alvaro Cisneros-Arauca
Industry: disability
Laura Gutiérrez – Saravena
Sector: victims – Arauca
Jose Santos Ruiz
The Party has serious political intentions, for which reason they expressed their interest in working permanently to reach the Governor’s Office of Arauca, mayors’ offices, and council seats.
In this event they presented José Trinidad Sierra Sierra, as a candidate for the Governor of Arauca, former deputy William Cárdenas for the Mayor of Tame, Laura Gutiérrez for Mayor of Saravena, Franklin Correa for the Mayor of Cravo Norte.