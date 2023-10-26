Home » Captured subjects who marked commerce in Yopal with graffiti alluding to the FARC – news
A restaurant that did not meet the minimum requirements to provide school food service is the one that the students at the Policarpa Salavarrieta educational institution in Morichal had for many years, to the point that they ordered it to close before the pandemic.

When they returned to in-person attendance, since there was no place to prepare food, the students were given industrialized snacks, said the rector of the educational institution Gregorio Perilla.

One of the changes that is generating the greatest impact is the portion served hot, which implies the preparation of food based on a more nutritious menu, an aspect that was highlighted by the student representative Karol Michell Pulido, who stated that, with this work , you contribute to improving educational quality in your institution.

Nelson González Amador, Secretary of Education of Yopal, explained that since 13 years ago not so many resources were invested in education, the needs continued to grow every day but that with the joint work of the Yopal Mayor’s Office and educational institutions, several problems were mitigated. that have been present in the last decade.

The rector of the educational institution, Gregorio Perilla, thanked Mayor Luis Eduardo Castro for the vote of confidence in transferring 410 million pesos, resources necessary to build health units; an elevated tank; the agricultural pedagogical project was improved; the classroom doors were changed; spaces were enabled to promote reading; Maintenance was carried out on the electrical and sanitary network and the new school restaurant was also put into operation.

In his speech, Mayor Luis Eduardo Castro called on young people to lead various processes that are being carried out and that have emerged in the educational institution. For example, with the institutionalization of the National Band Festival, a dynamic has been generated that allows reactivating the economy of the sector, promoting culture, sports and tourism.

Context

13 years ago, not as many resources were invested in education as in the administration of Luis Eduardo Castro, who in a vote of confidence with the rectors, more than 8,000 million pesos were transferred to the 24 educational institutions, so that through the Councils Managers define investment priorities.

This was a successful method, because the rectors managed to build classrooms; sanitary units; school restaurants and spaces for reading, among others.

Source: Yopal Mayor’s Office

