Captured the alleged murderer of a young man near Salitre Plaza

After several months of investigations by ethe homicide of the young man Michael Sebastián Valverde, on May 16, The first results of the authorities that identified and captured the alleged murderer were given.

The man’s apprehension was carried out in a joint operation carried out between the SIJIN of the Police and the CTI, who located the alleged murderer in the town of Engativá.

The prisoner is accused of allegedly firing the firearm that killed the young man near the Salitre Plaza Shopping Center, this in the middle of a theft where the criminals identified him after carrying out a purchase transaction of euros that he advanced in a house exchange.

The man already has a long criminal history, which is why 11 previous notes were identified for different crimes, including homicide, domestic violence and personal injuries.

After the identification of the man, in the next few hours the process of legalization of the capture will be carried out, for which reason work continues on the collection of evidence and testimonies in the midst of the investigations that will be presented to clarify the facts of the murder of the university student.

