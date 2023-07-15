Captured three criminals who threw an explosive device in Popayán – news

The explosion affected commercial premises and homes in the Valencia neighborhood, there were no injuries. The subjects belong, apparently, to dissidents of the Farc.

Around midnight on Thursday, July 13, a strong explosion was heard in a good part of Popayán.

Today, Friday, it was learned that some subjects had thrown an explosive device at some commercial premises in the Valencia neighborhood, located in the central sector of the city. The exposure was so strong that residents of neighborhoods like Campamento heard the detonation.

Apparently it was a fragmentation grenade, which caused material damage to neighboring premises and houses, fortunately there were no injuries.

According to the Metropolitan Police of Popayán, the rapid action of its units allowed the capture of three subjects responsible for this criminal action, who were found with war material, in a search and raid operation that was carried out in conjunction with the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Nation and Military Gaula.

The subjects are accused of the crimes of terrorism, manufacture, trafficking and possession of weapons, ammunition for restricted and exclusive use of the armed forces.

This operation took place in the Junín neighborhood, south of Popayán. The subjects are presumed members of the dissidents of the Carlos Patiño front of the Farc, to whom the authorities found two IM26 fragmentation grenades, 1,000 grams of Pentolite, two motorcycles, one of which presents a report for theft, pamphlets with extortion messages, five cell phones and 95 grams of marijuana.

According to the first investigations, those captured were allegedly linked to the launching of explosive devices against the commercial sector in Popayán, for extortion purposes.

The offenders were placed at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office.

laboratory robbery

In the early hours of Wednesday, July 12, criminals entered a laboratory in the El Recuerdo de Popayán neighborhood, from where they stole computers and other items; The immediate alert from the surveillance company allowed the timely arrival of Police units, which managed to capture two criminals, who were found with the product of the robbery. The respective complaint was made by those affected, so it is expected that justice will act accordingly.

Insecurity in Popayán has skyrocketed in recent months, as is happening in other cities in the country. Precisely, the Colombian Federation of Municipalities, in a recent statement, requests the Petro Government to take urgent actions to provide security guarantees to citizens.

