According to the Penalties and Measures Court, he must serve a sentence of 2 years and 8 months.

Huila authorities captured a man in the Los Almendros neighborhood by court order, which was required by court 1 of penalties and measures of the city of Neiva for the crime of lack of food assistance.

This subject, who must pay a sentence of two years and eight months, was captured by the units of the Criminal Investigation Section, in the development of their judicial police functions.

At the moment it is being presented to the requesting authority, to carry out its transfer to a penitentiary and prison center.