Captured two men who tried to enter the plain with adulterated medicines

Captured two men who tried to enter the plain with adulterated medicines

Two people who were traveling on a motorcycle from the city of Bogotá to Villavicencio in the department of Meta, were captured by members of the Transit and Transportation Section of the Meta Police, at a time when they were transporting adulterated medicines.

The event was recorded at the road prevention and control point located on kilometer 72+100 meters at the Pipiral de Villavicencio toll, after being required for an inspection, the uniformed officers found a large amount of effervescent medicine with inconsistencies in the original packaging, as well as in the lithography embodied in the envelope.

These are 50 boxes of Bonfiest, with 20 envelopes each, and according to the Police with a commercial value of four million pesos.

The subjects of 23 and 28 years of age were presented before the Immediate Response Unit (URI) of the Prosecutor’s Office in Villavicencio, where they will be prosecuted and must answer for the crime of imitation or simulation of food, products or substances.

Source: Meta Police

