Captured with a fragmentation grenade

In the Plata Vieja neighborhood of the municipality of La Argentina, Huila, the 25-year-old man was arrested.

The captured subject, known as ‘Omicron’, aged 25, was found carrying a fragmentation grenade and several rifle cartridges. According to Colonel Ricardo Castro, operational commander in charge of the Huila Police Department, police intelligence units are investigating the claims of the prisoner, while he is presented before the local 28th Prosecutor’s Office of La Plata, as allegedly responsible for the crime of manufacturing, trafficking or illegal carrying. of firearms, ammunition or explosives.

The event was possible thanks to a call from the community about a suspicious subject who was wandering through the Plata Vieja neighborhood. The rapid intervention of the Police allowed the capture and confiscation of the war material. The authorities highlighted the importance of citizen collaboration in the fight against crime and organized crime.

At the moment, the detainee is awaiting the preliminary hearings, where his judicial situation will be defined.

It may interest you: Arrested for auto parts theft

Captured in Garzón

In the midst of another control and background check operation in the Juan Pablo II neighborhood of Garzón, the Huila Police managed to capture a woman known as “Huelgos”, who was violating a house-to-prison measure without permission from the second municipal criminal court of Garzón.

The woman, who is serving a 3-year sentence for qualified and aggravated robbery, was captured by the quadrant patrol for violating the judicial measure and biting a police officer to avoid her arrest.

The ‘Huelgos’ was presented before the URI Prosecutor’s Office on duty for the crimes of fraud against a judicial resolution and violence against a public servant.