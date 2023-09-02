Home » Captured with narcotics in an operation in the commune 10 of Neiva
Police carried out an operation in commune 10 of Neiva, which culminated in the capture of a man in possession of narcotic substances.

The operation was carried out by members of the Criminal Investigation Section (SIJIN) and units of the Carabineros Group, who carried out a search and search procedure in a house in the area. As a result of this action, the capture of “Venjan Castro”, a 20-year-old individual, was achieved.

During the search of the place, a total of 400 doses of marijuana were found in Castro’s possession, 45 doses of cocaine hydrochloride and 12 doses of Bazuco, all ready for distribution in the illegal drug market. In addition, they seized 40,300 pesos, which presumably were the product of the sale of said substances

«Castro’s habit» was handed over to the competent authorities, where a guarantee control judge will determine his legal situation in the next few hours.

Colonel Domingo Alfredo López Dales, commander of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, called on citizens to continue denouncing people and places dedicated to drug trafficking through anti-drug lines 167 and 123. The commander affirmed that security it is everyone’s responsibility and that the authorities will not lower their guard in their fight against drug trafficking and crime in the region.

Arrested in the Buenos Aires neighborhood

In another isolated incident, in the midst of registration and control activities carried out by uniformed officers from quadrant 18 attached to CAI Timanco, they managed to capture 21-year-old “Camilo” at Carrera 22 with Calle 9 in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Commune 6. of age, who is requested by justice for the possession of firearms.

It should be noted that “Camilo” according to citizen information, is recognized for the commission of different crimes in the sector and was left at the disposal of the competent authority, who will define his judicial situation.

