Capurgana: Colombia-Panama Binational Day – Chocó7días.com

On June 10 and 11, a Binational Conference will be held in Capurganá, Acandí district, and in Puerto Obaldía, Guna Yala province, Panama, to provide health services, recreation, and environmental activities

In Capurganá, more than twenty health services will be provided, such as general medicine, pediatrics, dentistry, gynecology, optometry, and psychology that will benefit more than 2,500 people.

This event is led by the soldiers of the Seventeenth Brigade, through unified action work, under the direction of the Comprehensive Action and Development Support Command, in conjunction with the Air Force, the National Navy, the Police, the mayor’s office of municipality and the Arturo Calle Foundation.

Recreational activities seek to promote healthy coexistence and the well-being of the community.

The environment conference will focus on the preservation and care of the natural resources of this region.

This initiative seeks to strengthen the cooperation ties between Colombia and Panama, promoting the integral development of the border area.

