Capurganá: they extract 450 kilos of solid waste in the sea

During the environmental day of the National Army in Capurganá, 450 kilograms of solid waste suspended in the sea were extracted.

Different institutions, teams of divers and the community joined the environmental day at the main pier of the corregimiento, with the purpose of working on the preservation and protection of the region’s marine ecosystem.

The extraction of residues was carried out with thirteen teams of certified Coast Guard divers and the Shark Dive Capurganá diving agency within the framework of the Development Support Day led by the Military Forces in the town of Capurganá and in Puerto Obaldía, Panama, in where it was possible to benefit 2,000 thousand inhabitants with health, recreation and well-being services.

The day began with various complementary activities that enriched the experience of the participants, such as an artistic ballet show that highlighted the beauty and fragility of the oceans, an awareness talk with the boys and girls of the corregimiento to work on raising awareness about the care and protection of coastal ecosystems, in commemoration of the International Day of the Oceans and the Sea Turtle.

Another of the most outstanding moments was the musical show offered by the Musical Group Nota Siete of the National Army, which enlivened the day with its talent and raised the festive spirit and unity of the participants. In turn, the soldiers from Acción Integral delivered educational games, gifts and school kits in recognition of their commitment to caring for the environment.

This event was led by the National Army through the Comprehensive Action and Development Support Battalion No. 7 in collaboration with its Faith in Colombia program, the National Navy, the Municipal Mayor’s Office, the National Natural Parks of Colombia, Cocomanorte, Codechocó, Fundación A – MAR, Diving Agency, Coast Guard and community leaders, Armonía 39 social group, the Estilo Creativo Foundation and the Arturo Calle Foundation.

