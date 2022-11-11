Four people were injured following a road accident that occurred around 6.30 on Friday 11 November, in the hamlet of Rivotta, in the municipal area of ​​Rive d’Arcano, along the route that leads from Fagagna to Rodeano.

Due to causes under investigation by the Carabinieri of the Radiomobile of the Compagnia di Udine, who intervened for surveys and road conditions, a small car and a garbage truck collided.

After the call for help to Nue112, which passed through the Sores central, the nurses immediately sent two ambulances from San Daniele del Friuli and Spilimbergo and the auto-medical from Udine to the site.

Two people were transported to the San Daniele hospital and two to the Udine hospital.