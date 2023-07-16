Car against a tree, a 16-year-old dead and 3 seriously injured – News

The death toll from the accident that took place this morning on the Sp172/2 state road between the towns of Borgia and Girifalco (Catanzaro) belongs to a 16-year-old boy who died and three were seriously injured. According to what has been learned, a Fiat Punto is involved which lost control by violently impacting a tree. On the spot a team of firefighters from the Catanzaro command, Suem 118 personnel and the carabinieri. .

It was a passerby, at 7:30 in the morning, who alerted the carabinieri and rescuers after seeing the Fiat Grande Punto in which the four boys were traveling, crumpled at the foot of a tree on the straight stretch between the Municipalities of Borgia and Girifalco, in the province of Catanzaro . For one of the four boys, Leonardo Scicchitano, 16, who was sitting in front on the passenger side, there was nothing they could do: the impact of the car against the tree was too strong. The firefighters also intervened on the spot and had to extract the boys from the car before entrusting them to Suem 118 and subsequent transfer with two ambulances and helicopter rescue to the Catanzaro hospital.

The driver, a 20-year-old boy, also appears to be the most serious of the three injured survivors, with problems reported in particular to his leg. A 16-year-old girl was injured in the head, whose conditions, from what has been learned, would not be life-threatening. The 19-year-old boy who, like the sixteen-year-old, was sitting in the back seat was declared out of danger. From the first reconstructions, the four boys were returning home, in Girifalco, after spending Saturday night out. The causes of the violent impact of the car against the tree are still under investigation. The prosecutor of the Catanzaro prosecutor’s office ordered an autopsy on the 16-year-old’s body. And, as a matter of practice, a toxicological test for the driver will also be arranged. The very young victim played soccer and the amateur sports association of Girifalco dedicated a tribute to him on their Facebook page: “We will remember you every match, your celebrations after every goal, your immense joy, your sincere friendship towards your teammates. You have been a treasure and the time spent together has made us happy. Now you will continue to play forever looking down on us. Hi Leo, forever our number 9”.

