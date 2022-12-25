Home News Car against a tree: a 24-year-old boy injured
News

by admin
BASILIAN. A 24-year-old boy was rescued in the night between Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 December, around 4 o’clock, for injuries he sustained in a road accident that occurred along state road 13 Pontebbana, in Basiliano, in the section between Codroipo and Basagliapenta.

Due to causes being investigated by the police, sent to the scene by Sores nurses, he lost control of the car he was driving and ended up against a tree.

An ambulance from Codroipo and the fire brigade attended the scene.

The young man, who suffered various traumas, was transported in serious condition to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

