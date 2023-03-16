news-txt”>

Fatal accident around 1pm on provincial road 30, near the sanctuary of San Cosimo between Mamoiada and Lodine. Pietro Brau, 46 years old originally from Orune but resident in Gavoi, married and father of a small child, ended up with his car against a tree. The impact was very violent. The firefighters pulled him unconscious from the metal sheets and a 118 team attempted to revive him, but in vain: the injuries sustained by the man were too serious and the doctors could not help but confirm his death. The Carabinieri from the Mamoiada station also arrived on the spot for the usual findings. Brau, an engineer in Gavoi, was also a teacher in Baronia and traveled for work. The news of his death left the Gavoese community in shock. He was known and well liked by all.