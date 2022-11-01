Home News Car against motorbike in Montalenghe, centaur dies
News

Car against motorbike in Montalenghe, centaur dies

Car against motorbike in Montalenghe, centaur dies

MONTALENGHE. Fatal accident Monday afternoon, around 3.30 pm, on the road to Foglizzo, in the municipality of Montalenghe. A Citroen Scenic with three young people on board crashed into a Yamaha motorcycle. For the centaur there was nothing to do. The three occupants of the car, on the other hand, were taken to hospital in Ivrea for investigations.

The impact occurred at km 18 + 1 of the straight, while the Citroen, which was traveling leaving the town behind, turned left to take a country road that leads to a farmhouse. The bike was coming in the opposite direction.

On the spot the ambulance and the carabinieri of San Giorgio.

