A traffic accident in the overpass Via Matteotti in Castelfranco, at 3 o’clock this night, Friday 30 December, it caused slowdowns and delays in the trains of the line Castelfranco-Vicenza and Bassano-Venice. A car went off the road and crashed into the balustrade of the overpass, to protect the railway line.

The driver was slightly injured. On-site intervention of the fire fighters who made the balustrade and the wall of the overpass safe and freed the railway line from the rubble that had fallen following the accident. Officers were also on site Polfer of the Mestre district.