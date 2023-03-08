news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 08 MAR – A young man died last night from the consequences of a road accident in Santa Marinella, on the north coast of Rome. The accident took place on November 4th street. A medium-sized car, for reasons under investigation, lost control and crashed into the perimeter wall of the road. The Civitavecchia firefighters, around 11.30 pm, intervened and extracted the occupants, two young men, in their early thirties, from the passenger compartment to ensure they were in the care of the health personnel. The doctor who attended the scene of the accident confirmed the death of the driver of the vehicle. The carabinieri of Civitavecchia are also on the spot. (HANDLE).

