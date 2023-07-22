Home » Car bomb attack in Tame left two dead and four injured
Car bomb attack in Tame left two dead and four injured

Car bomb attack in Tame left two dead and four injured

On Friday afternoon, there was an attack against the public forces in the vicinity of the Naranjitos military base, located in Tame. A vehicle with explosives was activated at a checkpoint on the road that leads from Hato Corozal to Casanare.

Preliminarily, the attack left two people dead, who would be the occupants of the vehicle used for the explosion. In addition, four soldiers were injured in the incident, who were transferred to the Tame hospital.

So far, no armed group has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack. However, the act could have been perpetrated by the guerrilla of the National Liberation Army (ELN) or by the dissidents of armed groups, which interfere in the area.

According to the governor in charge of Arauca, Wilinton Rodríguez Benavidez, there were no victims or injuries to the civilian population. In addition, he confirmed that the injured welders are out of danger.

After the terrorist action, President Gustavo Petro spoke on his Twitter account and condemned the attack: «Reprehensible attack on the road between Arauca and Casanare. Several soldiers were injured. I have asked @mindefensa to go immediately to the department and personally attend to this fact. We will not tolerate more events that cause anxiety to the population.

For his part, former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez posted a video on his Twitter account, where he stated that: “Violence, assassinations of soldiers and police, car bombs, kidnappings, extortion, etc. annuls the spirit of peace, even of those who voted fervently for Yes in the Plebiscite. Security is a fundamental determinant of peace.”

Despite the attacks, the government has for the moment maintained its ceasefire promise with the ELN.

