Car bursts into flames – diesel leaks into sewers | > – News – Lower Saxony

News

by admin
Status: 05.06.2023 12:04 p.m


The fire brigade extinguished a burning car in Visselhövede (Rotenburg-Wümme district) on Monday night. According to them, the car was completely engulfed in flames. However, the fire was quickly brought under control. Firefighters used lots of water to cool down the car. They then used extinguishing foam to prevent the fire from flaring up again. Because diesel from the car got into the rainwater course of the street, the emergency services informed the on-call service of the sewage treatment plant. A manhole cover prevented more fuel from entering the sewage system. The cause of the fire is unclear. The police are investigating.

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Regional Lüneburg | 05.06.2023 | 1:30 p.m

