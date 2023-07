The 56-year-old driver of a Ford Mondeo drove at 3:20 p.m. on Eugenstrasse, coming from Sternplatz. When he turned left into Hechinger Straße, he failed to see a 70-year-old cyclist coming from the direction of Steinlach and a collision ensued. The cyclist fell and suffered minor injuries. She sought medical treatment on her own. There was minor property damage.

