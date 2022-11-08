REMANZACCO. One person was injured, in the early morning of Monday 7 November, in the collision between a car and a tractor: the accident occurred in Remanzacco, at the intersection between state road 54 and road Oselin.

The 118 staff intervened and, after providing first aid on the spot, accompanied the injured person to the hospital. From what has been learned the conditions of man are not serious. The firefighters of Cividale and the police were also brought to the scene of the accident.