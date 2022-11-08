Home News Car collides with a tractor, one injured
News

Car collides with a tractor, one injured

by admin
Car collides with a tractor, one injured

REMANZACCO. One person was injured, in the early morning of Monday 7 November, in the collision between a car and a tractor: the accident occurred in Remanzacco, at the intersection between state road 54 and road Oselin.

The 118 staff intervened and, after providing first aid on the spot, accompanied the injured person to the hospital. From what has been learned the conditions of man are not serious. The firefighters of Cividale and the police were also brought to the scene of the accident.

See also  Treviso, Fiera's murder: the murder weapon and investigations into the building environment

You may also like

Marmolada, the ski lifts against the closing of...

National total lunar eclipse viewing map released

The heavy plan for outdoor sports has been...

Sharp increase in cases of flu, curve over...

Chen Miner emphasized at the city’s epidemic prevention...

Gessica Notaro, Filippo Bologni’s proposal: “I improvised everything...

There will be less rainfall in the next...

They clean an LPG tank, then the bang:...

Milan-Cortina: Andrea Varnier new CEO

Two thousand five hundred women for the Corri...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy