CODROIPO. Accident in Codroipo, around 10pm on Thursday 22 November, in via Friuli, at the crossroads with via Circonvallazione Est between two cars.

Four people involved: two were transported to hospital. Following the crash, which occurred for reasons to be ascertained, a vehicle damaged the wall of the Alle Risorgive tavern. On the spot the firefighters of Codroipo, 118 and carabinieri.