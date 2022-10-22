PALAZZOLO DELLO STELLA. Accident, on the afternoon of Saturday 22 October, between two cars along the SS 14 in Palazzolo dello Stella. Following the crash, which occurred at Casali Viotto, a car went off the road, ending up in the ditch, overturned.

The nurses of the Palmanova Sores power station sent the crew of the air ambulance and an ambulance to the scene, given the important dynamics of the crash.

Fortunately for both people inside the car, the injuries were not serious.

Both were transported to the hospital only for investigation. On the spot of the firefighters and law enforcement agencies.