Car crashes from parking garage in Oldenburg – driver dies | > – News – Lower Saxony

In Oldenburg, a driver fell with her car from the fourth floor of a multi-storey car park on the edge of the pedestrian zone. The 81-year-old died at the scene of the accident.

According to the police, the woman had parked her car on the parking deck around 11 a.m. For reasons that have not yet been clarified, the car accelerated, rammed into a parked car and broke through a perimeter wall of the parking garage at Waffenplatz. “The car then fell four stories and landed on its roof on the street,” a police spokesman said. First responders tried to free the woman from the car, but she died at the scene of the accident.

Woman on the street apparently narrowly missed by the car

Other cars parked on the street were also damaged by the fall and falling debris. “We can speak of great luck that no other people were injured,” said the spokesman. However, some people would have stayed in the vicinity and had to watch the accident. According to a fire department spokeswoman, a passer-by on the street was just missed by the falling car.

Accident in the parking garage: the police are investigating the cause

The site has been cordoned off extensively. Emergency chaplains took care of witnesses and first responders on site. The accident was “shocking and stressful” for the emergency services, the police spokesman said. Investigators are now trying to determine the cause of the accident. The woman must have had a certain speed with the car to break through the wall, said the police spokesman. The man who died is said to have gotten out of the car shortly before. He was still in the parking lot at the time of the accident.

