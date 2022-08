DOGNA. This morning, Monday 8 August, the stations of Cave del Predil and Moggjo Udinese of the Alpine and Speleological Rescue together with the Guardia di Finanza, the Carabinieri and the Fire Brigade were activated by the Sores for a car that crashed into a cliff near Pian dei Spadovai , in Alta Val Dogna.

The regional helicopter rescue was pre-alerted after checking people inside the cockpit when it will be reached.

News being updated