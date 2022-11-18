Home News Car crashes into a wall, three injured
Three people were injured following a road accident that occurred on Friday 18 November in Sant’Antonio di Porcia, in via Mamaluch, in the industrial area.

They were all traveling aboard a car when the driver, due to causes being investigated by the police, lost control of the car which crashed into a wall.

The call for help to the single emergency number Nue112 was immediate: the operators of the Service immediately transferred the call to Sores.

The nurses of the regional health emergency operating structure immediately sent a self-medication and an ambulance from Pordenone to the scene of the accident.

Upon their arrival, the three people were already outside the car. They were not seriously injured and were transported to the Pordenone hospital in green code, therefore not life threatening.

The firefighters were also alerted who, from the Pordenone Command, intervened for safety. The accident did not involve other vehicles.

