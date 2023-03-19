The man from the Wels-Land district was traveling in the direction of Bad Wimsbach at around 6:15 p.m. when, for reasons that have not yet been clarified, he left the road on the right and rammed several guide posts before he broke through a bridge railing with his vehicle and fell into a stream bed. The pickup truck landed on its side.

The fire brigade finally saved him from his predicament. The 51-year-old had to be taken to the Wels clinic by emergency helicopter. Because his car had to be recovered with a crane vehicle, the road was closed for around two hours. The vehicle was a total loss and the bridge was heavily damaged.

The injured man received first aid in the Wels Clinic and is in the normal ward.

