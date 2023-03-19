The man from the Wels-Land district was traveling in the direction of Bad Wimsbach at around 6:15 p.m. when, for reasons that have not yet been clarified, he left the road on the right and rammed several guide posts before he broke through a bridge railing with his vehicle and fell into a stream bed. The pickup truck landed on its side.
The fire brigade finally saved him from his predicament. The 51-year-old had to be taken to the Wels clinic by emergency helicopter. Because his car had to be recovered with a crane vehicle, the road was closed for around two hours. The vehicle was a total loss and the bridge was heavily damaged.
The injured man received first aid in the Wels Clinic and is in the normal ward.
Photo gallery: Car driver ended up in the creek bed
view gallery
info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.
info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.
info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.
Add the theme to your themes.