Car drives into a group of people: Two and a half years in prison for drivers > – News

The Rostock district court has sentenced a 20-year-old to two and a half years in prison. In August 2022 he drove his car into a group of party-goers in Bad Doberan and killed a 21-year-old.

The Rostock district court has sentenced a 20-year-old man to two and a half years in prison for negligent homicide and negligent bodily harm. After the end of a “foam party” on the grounds of the racecourse in Bad Doberan in August 2022, he drove into a group of party guests who were leaving. A 21-year-old woman was killed in the accident and four people were injured, some of them so badly that they were hospitalized for weeks with severe fractures.

Accused apologized to relatives

The defendant apologized again to the victims’ families on Wednesday. The public prosecutor emphasized that the 20-year-old did not want the accident, but was grossly negligent. With her decision, the judge fell short of the prosecutor’s request, which had demanded a prison sentence of three years and three months under juvenile law. The verdict is not yet legally binding.

