Home News Car: extra bonus for those with income under 30,000 euros
News

Car: extra bonus for those with income under 30,000 euros

by admin
Car: extra bonus for those with income under 30,000 euros

Green light to the Dpcm proposed by the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti on the reshaping of incentives for the purchase of non-polluting cars. In particular, a note reads, for the year 2022 the contributions for the purchase of non-polluting vehicles are expected to be raised to 50% in the event that the buyer has an income of less than 30 thousand euros.

“The main market share is Italian production – Giorgetti says in the note – and with this measure we will increase the penetration of low-emission vehicles, continuing to support industrial production, according to the plan I had in mind at the beginning of my mandate” .

See also  Change path - Claudio Rossi Marcelli

You may also like

Bills too expensive, Belluno in the dark every...

The Locarno film festival opens with the most...

Piverone, fire in a vineyard between the houses

It is rumored that Wang Yi was absent...

The serial maniac of the Sentiero degli Ezzelini...

Cangshan swears for the alliance and Erhai Lake,...

Investigation on logistics in Piacenza, free the unionists...

Traffic, second weekend of summer exodus: almost 200,000...

Social bonus, transport, psychologist and expert prof: the...

The 4D tunnel in Chongqing is too beautiful,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy