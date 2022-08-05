Green light to the Dpcm proposed by the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti on the reshaping of incentives for the purchase of non-polluting cars. In particular, a note reads, for the year 2022 the contributions for the purchase of non-polluting vehicles are expected to be raised to 50% in the event that the buyer has an income of less than 30 thousand euros.
“The main market share is Italian production – Giorgetti says in the note – and with this measure we will increase the penetration of low-emission vehicles, continuing to support industrial production, according to the plan I had in mind at the beginning of my mandate” .