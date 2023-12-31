Home » Car fell into a lake in Soacha while avoiding a traffic jam
Car fell into a lake in Soacha while avoiding a traffic jam

Car fell into a lake in Soacha while avoiding a traffic jam

What happened to the family?

Unfortunately, the family involved did not expect to end up submerged in the lake. In the video circulating on social networks, the vehicle is seen in the middle of the lake, surrounded by police officers who tried to evacuate the family with the support of the community, doing everything possible in this very complicated situation.

In the same video, the officers are seen, even barefoot, entering the lake in order to rescue people. According to what was evidenced in the recording, it was a woman, a minor and the driver of the vehicle.

Finally, a dump truck arrived at the scene to remove the car from the lake, and the family, after the distressing situation experienced on Saturday afternoon, received medical attention to ensure their well-being after the incident.

