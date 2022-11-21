Listen to the audio version of the article

News (not positive) arriving on the front of violations of the highway code: the amounts of the fines are likely to be increased starting from next January. The complaint about the possible increases in the penalties comes from Simone Baldelli, a former Forza Italia deputy and former president of the parliamentary commission of inquiry into consumers and for years the protagonist of battles in favor of transparency in terms of fines, and provokes the immediate reaction of the consumer associations.

Risk of price increases also from road fines

«The art. 195 of the Highway Code in fact provides that “the extent of the administrative fines is updated every two years to an extent equal to the entire variation, ascertained by Istat, of the consumer price index for the families of workers and employees which occurred in the two previous years” – explains Baldelli. This means that, in the absence of various provisions, 2023 will open with an increase in fines for traffic violations, an increase based on the inflation rate”. “It’s hard enough to deal with double-digit inflation these days,” Simone Baldelli wrote on Twitter. I ask the government and Parliament for a rule to block the substantial increase in the amounts of road fines expected for the coming weeks as soon as possible ».

The increases

Consumer organizations join the request, with Codacons calculating the repercussions of future increases on the pockets of motorists and Assoutenti speaking of injustice to the detriment of citizens. «With an increase in the amounts of the sanctions in the order of +11% – calculates Codacons – the fine for no parking would rise to 46 euros from January 2023, with an increase of 4 euros; the one for using a mobile phone while driving at 183 euros (+18 euros); the fine for forbidden access to the Ztl at 92 euros (+9 euros), while for exceeding the speed limits by more than 60 km/h the blow would reach 938 euros (with an increase of 93 euros compared to the current 845 euros) » .

The appeal of the associations of consultants to the government

«In Italy, municipalities collect over 3 billion euros every year thanks to fines, money that should be destined for road safety involving citizens, but which often ends up covering the budget gaps of local administrations – explains the president Furio Truzzi -. We expect the Meloni government to block any increases that would only benefit cash transactions. Rather, bad behavior is dissuaded by extending the points-based driving license system to minor infringements as well».

Scooters, the fines for wild parking have started

Precisely on the subject of incorrect road behavior, the first sanctions against the wild parking of scooters started in Rome. Thanks to the project launched by Consumerismo and the shared micro-mobility company Dott, in just 4 months in the capital as many as 1,200 users of shared electric scooters who had parked their vehicles incorrectly received an initial warning; 81 those who have been sanctioned. A driving education policy that has led to a drastic drop in the recidivism rate of users: in fact, only 13 users have, in fact, repeatedly committed the violation and have had their account blocked, demonstrating that «awareness and education activities towards users they are the key to creating a safer city environment”, declares Andrea Giaretta, Regional General Manager South Europe of Dr.