WHY. The motorist who was seriously injured following a road accident that occurred at around 2 pm on Thursday 3 November, in via Cadore, in Villotta di Chions, is hospitalized in serious condition.

Due to causes under investigation by the Carabinieri of the Compagnia di Pordenone, who intervened on the spot for the surveys, the woman lost control of the vehicle, which ended its run ending up in a ditch on the side of the road.

The nurses from the Sores station sent the crew of an ambulance from San Vito al Tagliamento and the helicopter rescue to the scene. The health teams took charge of the woman, stabilizing her on the spot, and then arranging for the transport of the wound by helicopter to the Cattinara hospital in Trieste.

Firefighters intervened at the scene of the accident. No other medium was involved.