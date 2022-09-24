Home News Car goes off the road in Muzzana, the driver is dead
Car goes off the road in Muzzana, the driver is dead

MUZZANA DEL TURGNANO. Fatal accident, shortly after 2 pm on Saturday 24 September, along the regional road 353 between Muzzana del Turgnano and Castions di Strada.

The victim is a 59-year-old man, Giuseppe Ciocca, residing in Castions di Strada. The driver was traveling alone in the vehicle which, for reasons still under investigation, went off the road.

The 118 operators intervened on the spot. The Sores Central of Palmanova sent the helicopter rescue and the ambulance. The fire brigade intervened.

