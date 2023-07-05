Car hit the truck from behind in Bilecik: 2 injured – Current News

Mehmet Ali Ç. under the administration Car with license plate 10 ZB 064used by Talha K 70 FU 927 plate truck hit from behind. The impact of the collision drove the car under the truck. Stuck in the car, Mehmet Ali C. and his wife Özlem Ç were removed from their places by AFAD and firefighters. Wounded, 112 Emergency Health After the first intervention by the teams at the scene To Bilecik Training and Research Hospital shipped.

It was learned that the injuries were life-threatening. The single lane, which was closed due to the accident, was later opened to traffic.

Click for Other Current News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

