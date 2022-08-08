SACILE. A person was riding his bicycle when a vehicle hit the two-wheeled vehicle, causing it to fall to the ground. The investment took place on the morning of Monday 8 August in Sacile, in via Ronche.

The balance of the accident that occurred shortly after 11.30 is of an injured person, fortunately not seriously: the dynamics are still being ascertained but, according to the first reconstructions, the bicycle collided with a car.

The injured person was taken to hospital in Pordenone with trauma to the side. On the spot, in addition to the ambulance, also the carabinieri of Sacile who are working to rebuild the dynamics and ascertain any responsibility.