Home News Car hits a bike: the cyclist is serious
News

Car hits a bike: the cyclist is serious

by admin
Car hits a bike: the cyclist is serious

Clash between a car and a bicycle, on the afternoon of Saturday 3 September, along the state road 52, between Amaro and Tolmezzo.

For reasons yet to be ascertained, a Dacia Sandero, driven by an 81-year-old man, collided with a bicycle driving a 51-year-old man.

Both vehicles were proceeding in the same direction of travel. The cyclist, following the impact, fell to the ground, sustaining several injuries.

The 118 health workers and the carabinieri intervened on the spot for all the surveys. The conditions of the injured, helicopter transported to the hospital in Udine, are serious.

See also  Rain, wind and trees felled in the hills, hailstorms in Udine: bad weather has arrived in Friuli

You may also like

Nanjing, Jiangsu: Grasp the completion, promote production, stabilize...

Agordo, looking for photos of her baptism, Zaia...

Covid, the EU strategy in view of the...

The fields are all “classrooms”! “Half the land...

From Bairo to the mountains we discover the...

Sold out at the Renzi-Calenda event in Milan:...

Does it frustrate Li Keqiang?Apple and Google send...

Neighborhood control works: thief stopped in Ramon of...

2022 Jiangmen Food Safety Awareness Week Launched

Franceschini: “Government at work on expensive bills”. And...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy