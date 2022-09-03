Clash between a car and a bicycle, on the afternoon of Saturday 3 September, along the state road 52, between Amaro and Tolmezzo.

For reasons yet to be ascertained, a Dacia Sandero, driven by an 81-year-old man, collided with a bicycle driving a 51-year-old man.

Both vehicles were proceeding in the same direction of travel. The cyclist, following the impact, fell to the ground, sustaining several injuries.

The 118 health workers and the carabinieri intervened on the spot for all the surveys. The conditions of the injured, helicopter transported to the hospital in Udine, are serious.