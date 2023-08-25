Car insurance in Berlin is around 60 percent more expensive than in Münster

Image source: ©Adobe Stock / Text: Verivox

Today the General Association of the German Insurance Industry (GDV) published the new regional classes for motor vehicle insurance for next year. The differences in premiums between the drivers’ places of residence are sometimes considerable. Berliners currently pay up to 57 percent more for car insurance than people in Münster. This is shown by calculations by the comparison portal Verivox.

294 euros more in the capital

Berliners have to dig deep into their pockets for their car insurance. In a Verivox model calculation, the 45-year-old driver of an Opel Astra pays 49 percent more for motor vehicle liability than residents of the bicycle city of Münster. This corresponds to a price difference of 105 euros. The fully comprehensive insurance has an even greater impact: Berlin drivers have to pay 57 percent more (+294 euros) here.

These price differences are caused by higher claims ratios. On this basis, the GDV updates the classification of all vehicle registration districts into so-called regional classes for liability, partially comprehensive and fully comprehensive insurance once a year. In order to show the regional effect on insurance costs, Verivox compared two driver profiles that were identical except for their place of residence. For these, the five cheapest offers from a total of over 400 insurance tariffs were evaluated.

Central Berlin €319.88 €437.96 €809.07 Münster €214.56 €283.81 €514.95 Additional fee in Berlin (€) €105.32 €154.15 €294.11 Additional fee in Berlin ( %) 49% 54% 57%

226 euros more in the immediate vicinity

Heavy traffic, tight parking spaces, stop-and-go – the loss rates are often higher in cities than in more rural areas. This can then lead to major differences between the regional classes in the city and the surrounding area. The Verivox evaluation shows: In the Frohnau district of Berlin, drivers pay up to 41 percent more for fully comprehensive insurance than their neighbors in Glienicke in Brandenburg – even though they sometimes live in the same settlement. For fully comprehensive insurance, this results in an additional amount of 226 euros.

Berlin-Frohnau €294.90 €406.72 €772.44 Glienicke €227.88 €328.10 €546.34 Additional fee in Berlin (€) €67.03 €78.62 €226.10 Additional fee in Berlin ( %) 29% 24% 41%

Calculation: Opel Astra 1.4, single driver 45 years, 15,000 km / year, SF 10. Average contribution of the five cheapest tariffs.

Expected premium increases

The regional classes are just one of many factors that affect the premium. In particular, general premium adjustments can result in higher premiums next year.

“Many insurers have already announced premium increases for the new year,” says Wolfgang Schütz, Managing Director of Verivox Versicherungsvergleich GmbH. “Policyholders should therefore take a close look at their premiums in the coming changing season and look for cheaper offers. If they receive a premium increase, they also have a special right of termination and can switch to a cheaper tariff.”

methodology

The calculations are based on the driver profile for a 45-year-old solo driver of an Opel Astra 1.4. From more than 400 insurance offers, average values ​​for liability, partially comprehensive and fully comprehensive were formed from the 5 cheapest tariffs without telematics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

