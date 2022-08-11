Home News Car-motorcycle collision in Pian di Vedoia, a serious motorcyclist
News

Car-motorcycle collision in Pian di Vedoia, a serious motorcyclist

by admin
Car-motorcycle collision in Pian di Vedoia, a serious motorcyclist

The accident occurred along the State Road 51 of Alemagna, the woman was transported to San Martino

LONGARONE. Car-bike collision, a woman is hospitalized in serious condition. The accident occurred around 9.15 am along the Alemagna state road 51, in Pian di Vedoia. The causes of the accident to be clarified. What is certain is that the bike hit a Yaris in the driver’s side, at the height of the rear wheel. The car then went off the road against a road sign.

The firefighters, who arrived from Belluno, secured the vehicles, while the woman was stabilized by the Suem staff, before being transferred to the hospital. The carabinieri diverted the traffic and carried out the reliefs of the accident.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  How much impact does the Shanghai Petrochemical fire accident have on the ethylene glycol market? - Sinochem News

You may also like

Sixty-six years ago the Marcinelle mining disaster: 262...

The new rules for leave will start on...

From the secret services to Calenda, it’s a...

Hunan Public Security’s “Hundred-Day Operation” arrests more than...

Water theft in Bosconero, checks by the Metropolitan...

Raggi against Conte: “I am a candidate, my...

A housing community for people in difficulty is...

Putting people first and benefiting the people with...

The Nas close 10 water parks and swimming...

Great Wall Video | Crossing Saihanba_Xinhua News Agency

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy