LONGARONE. Car-bike collision, a woman is hospitalized in serious condition. The accident occurred around 9.15 am along the Alemagna state road 51, in Pian di Vedoia. The causes of the accident to be clarified. What is certain is that the bike hit a Yaris in the driver’s side, at the height of the rear wheel. The car then went off the road against a road sign.

The firefighters, who arrived from Belluno, secured the vehicles, while the woman was stabilized by the Suem staff, before being transferred to the hospital. The carabinieri diverted the traffic and carried out the reliefs of the accident.