Car mows family on vacation, the investor already reported in Bolzano – Veneto

Angelika Hutter, found in possession of objects intended to offend

“We were walking on the sidewalk in single file and I only heard one noise: ‘fsiuuh’, like a missile. Then a chilling silence and blood spread everywhere”: this is how Lucio Potente recounts the nightmare that yesterday in Santo Stefano di Cadore, in Born in Belluno, he changed his life, taking away his wife, Mariagrazia Zuin, 65, his two-year-old nephew Mattia and his son-in-law Marco Antoniello, 48. All died in a car driven by a 32-year-old German, Angelika Hutter, who crashed into a very strong speed on the family that was walking in the center of the country. Powerful, former goalkeeper of Mestre Calcio, who survived together with his daughter and other grandson, does not hide his agony. “Elena is desperate – she keeps repeating – her dearest loved ones have been taken from her. I am miraculously miraculous only because I walked a little further back to close the line and supervise my two grandchildren, one in a wheelchair and the other on a bicycle “. A nightmare that changed the fate of an entire family. “My daughter says she doesn’t want to live-continue-her. In a moment she lost everything”. The motorist was arrested for vehicular homicide and was taken to the Venice prison.

The toxicological tests to which she was subjected, tried this afternoon in Padua, show that at the time of the accident she was not on drugs or drunk. Certainly her black Audi was traveling at very high speed, well above the 50 hour limit set at that point. The carabinieri who carried out the findings are convinced of this, noting the absence of any sign of braking, the disastrous conditions of the front part of the vehicle and the distance of about thirty meters between the point of impact and the place where they were bodies thrown away. As soon as she got off the rental car, Hutter appeared visibly in a confused state and not completely present to herself.

What made both the witnesses of the incident and the soldiers themselves incredulous was above all his total indifference to what happened. Not a glance at the blood on the pavement of the regional road 355 which leads to Sappada, no word of regret for the tragedy caused, not even a tear. Even in the barracks, with the help of a translator, he showed no signs of pain for the three victims, his gaze lost in thin air. “I’m unemployed, I’m here because I’m touring Italy” she limited herself to saying, then closing herself in silence. Digging into her recent past, it turned out that the car had been her home for days, as evidenced by the blankets, dirty clothes and vegetables scattered almost everywhere inside the car. And that a few days ago she was reported in Bolzano because she was found in possession of objects capable of offending. Now the work of the investigators is focusing on the most probable causes of what happened, perhaps concomitant: the very high speed and the use of the cell phone at that moment, two elements that would explain the sudden loss of control of the vehicle. For this reason, the connected cell phones are being analyzed and the testimonies of those who witnessed the tragedy are continuing to be collected. In the meantime, we are wondering how to prevent such dramas from happening again. “We asked for the use of bollards to try to reduce the speed at that point – says Mayor Oscar Meneghetti – but it was not possible”. A speed camera a few steps from the crash site hasn’t been active for some time. “There is no staff – he explains disconsolately – to make it work”.

