An unsuccessful overtaking maneuver led to a serious traffic accident on the Sighartinger Landesstraße at around 6:20 a.m. on Friday. A 20-year-old car driver, who was coming from Sigharting towards Mörstalling, had tried to overtake a bus in a right-hand bend.
He turned left onto the shoulder of the road and lost control of his car. He tore his vehicle, drove back onto the road in front of the bus and came off the road to the right.
The car overturned and came to a standstill after about 30 meters in a meadow, the police said on Friday morning. The driver sustained such serious injuries that he had to be taken to the hospital in Schärding by ambulance.
