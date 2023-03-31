Home News Car overturned after unsuccessful overtaking manoeuvre
News

Car overturned after unsuccessful overtaking manoeuvre

by admin
Car overturned after unsuccessful overtaking manoeuvre

An unsuccessful overtaking maneuver led to a serious traffic accident on the Sighartinger Landesstraße at around 6:20 a.m. on Friday. A 20-year-old car driver, who was coming from Sigharting towards Mörstalling, had tried to overtake a bus in a right-hand bend.

He turned left onto the shoulder of the road and lost control of his car. He tore his vehicle, drove back onto the road in front of the bus and came off the road to the right.

The car overturned and came to a standstill after about 30 meters in a meadow, the police said on Friday morning. The driver sustained such serious injuries that he had to be taken to the hospital in Schärding by ambulance.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Shenzhen Baoan District suspends catering services in dining establishments and focuses on four aspects of work | COVID-19

You may also like

Negative consequences of restrictive monetary policy are becoming...

The Sting of South Asian Ethnicity in British...

Transit and Transportation will guarantee road safety during...

The war with the Russian Federation – Ukraine...

This is how date 11 of the League...

Market confidence and expectations continue to recover, with...

Pyrum Innovations: Capacity increases in 2023 – loss...

Woman with Alzheimer’s disease, who was wanted as...

FAC has mobilized more than 260 people after...

Timberland Supports Communities of Color and Releases the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy