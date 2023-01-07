AZZANO TENTH. He loses control of the car, which then overturns. A man was rescued in the very early hours of Saturday 7 January, around 3.30, for injuries sustained following a road accident that occurred in via della Roggia, in Cesena di Azzano Decimo.

Due to causes being investigated by the police activated by the nurses of the regional health emergency operating structure, the driver of the car lost control and the car overturned.

The carabinieri intervened on the spot while once the call to the single emergency number Nue112 was received, the operators of the emergency medical intervention sent the air ambulance and an ambulance from Azzano Decimo to the scene of the accident. The doctors took charge of the man who was then transported aboard the helicopter, in yellow code, to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine for the important back injuries sustained.

The firefighters who worked in full synergy with the health teams to free the man from the passenger compartment were also activated by Sores. The operations to extract the wounded lasted about 30 minutes.