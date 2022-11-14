Overturned car in Cavarzano. A Peugeot 208 ran out of wheels this morning around 11.30 in viale Tilman in Cavarzano, near the intersection with via A. Di Foro. One person was slightly injured, but had already gotten out of the car by the time the rescuers arrived.

On site, the Belluno firefighters and a carabinieri patrol, for the relevant findings. Then the tow truck was called to take away the crashed car.

Numerous residents who, having heard the bang, looked out the windows and took to the street to check what had happened. Viale Tilman is a densely populated residential area, and the incident did not go unnoticed.