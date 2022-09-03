Accident at 6:50 am, after a night of partying. One of the very young is on a reserved prognosis

VALDOBBIADENE. The car ends up straight in the middle of the vineyards, overturning. Inside five very young people, including a 16-year-old girl. All injured, the most serious is a 21-year-old HS from Pederobba, who was helicopter transported to Ca ‘Foncello, on a reserved prognosis. The other four were transported by various ambulances to the Montebelluna hospital. They have sustained injuries of medium severity, they are not life threatening.

Miraculously, they are all safe. The accident occurred at dawn today, at 6.50 am in via Erizzo in Valdobbiadene.

After a night of partying, the group was returning home. The driver lost control of the vehicle, which in all likelihood was moving at high speed, ending up in the slope on the side of the road. A terrible scene presented itself in the eyes of the rescuers.

The car remained with the wheels in the air, a team of the Montebelluna firefighters intervened to help doctors and nurses to extract the boys. The rescue operations ended after about an hour and a half. On site also carabinieri and local police of Valdobbiadene for the reliefs.